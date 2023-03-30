Carver-Hawkeye Arena cancels watch party due to threat of severe weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa has canceled a planned free watch party on Friday for the women’s national semifinal basketball game.

Officials say the threat of severe weather has canceled the watch party, as damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes are possible for the area.

This is the Hawk’s first Final Four trip since 1993 and the first for Head Coach Lisa Bluder.

”We share in the disappointment of our incredible fans,” said Matt Henderson, Deputy Director Athletics. “Due to the unpredictable timing of possible severe weather and potential storm impact, we felt this was safest decision for our fans and staff. We look forward to hosting everyone for a Watch Party on Sunday.”

Details of a national championship watch party at Carver-Hawkeye Arena are expected to be announced on Saturday if the Hawkeyes can beat South Carolina and advance to the championship game.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.