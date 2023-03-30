Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Carver-Hawkeye Arena cancels watch party due to threat of severe weather

This is the Hawk’s first Final Four trip since 1993 and the first for Head Coach Lisa Bluder....
This is the Hawk’s first Final Four trip since 1993 and the first for Head Coach Lisa Bluder. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | Associated Press/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa has canceled a planned free watch party on Friday for the women’s national semifinal basketball game.

Officials say the threat of severe weather has canceled the watch party, as damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes are possible for the area.

This is the Hawk’s first Final Four trip since 1993 and the first for Head Coach Lisa Bluder.

”We share in the disappointment of our incredible fans,” said Matt Henderson, Deputy Director Athletics. “Due to the unpredictable timing of possible severe weather and potential storm impact, we felt this was safest decision for our fans and staff. We look forward to hosting everyone for a Watch Party on Sunday.”

Details of a national championship watch party at Carver-Hawkeye Arena are expected to be announced on Saturday if the Hawkeyes can beat South Carolina and advance to the championship game.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Clark wins Naismith 'Player of the Year' award
Caitlin Clark wins Naismith College Player of the Year
Duval Walker (COURTESY: U.S. MARSHALS)
Law enforcement makes arrest in Cocktails & Company bar shooting
Latest severe weather risk for Friday, March 31st, 2023.
Warmer and windy today, severe potential continues to increase for Friday
Friday's severe weather potential
WATCH: A look at Friday’s severe weather potential
Butch Pedersen led the West Branch Bears to 3 state titles in 1989, 1991, and 1992.
West Branch football coach entering hospice care

Latest News

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston shoots the ball during the first half of a first-round...
How the Hawkeyes plan to slow down Aliyah Boston and the undefeated Gamecocks
How the Hawkeyes plan to slow down Aliyah Boston and the undefeated Gamecocks
How the Hawkeyes plan to slow down Aliyah Boston and the undefeated Gamecocks
Hawkeye fans in Dallas
Hawkeye fans in Dallas, ready for Friday's matchup
Caitlin Clark presented AP trophy for Player of the Year
WATCH: Caitlin Clark awarded AP Player of the Year