Willie Ray Fairley heading to Mississippi to feed storm victims

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids restaurant owner Willie Ray Fairley says he’s heading to his home state of Mississippi to help people in need after devastating storms swept across the state.

Fairley has become known for his willingness to travel to provide food for people recovering from natural disasters.

The Associated Press reports 21 people died, 313 structures were destroyed and more than 1,000 people were affected in some way as a result of a tornado on Friday night.

Fairley previously traveled to Florida to feed people impacted by a hurricane.

Fairley and his team plan to leave on Tuesday morning for Rolling Fork, so they can arrive by around supper time.

He and his team also cooked food for victims of natural disasters in Texas, Kentucky, and Louisiana. He has been recognized nationally for his philanthropic work. He was named among Fortune’s 50 Greatest Leaders, and was awarded Outstanding Individual Philanthropist by the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

