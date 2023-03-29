Show You Care
Well-known Des Moines restaurant closes suddenly after 45 years

A well known restaurant in Des Moines closed suddenly Monday night.
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A well-known restaurant in Des Moines closed suddenly Monday night after 45 years.

It was a shock for the 50 employees at Spaghetti Works on Court Avenue, who found out just that morning. They’re now out of a job.

Spaghetti Works President Shelly Stokes told KCCI it was a difficult decision that they had been discussing for the last three years.

Stokes cited the difficulty in overcoming the pandemic as one of the reasons for the closure, with office workers in the downtown Des Moines area shifting to a more stay-at-home work and life-style.

She said her Omaha locations have overcome the pandemic slowdown, but the Des Moines location never did.

Stokes also said there’s a perception that Court Avenue isn’t safe. That perception comes after numerous shootings around several Court Avenue bars over the past few years.

Des Moines City Councilman Josh Mandelbaum acknowledged the perception and said the city has hired a consultant to come up with ways to change the perception.

“We need to revitalize the Court Ave. district. We need that diversity of experience so that everyone feels comfortable there,” Mandelbaum said.

On Monday, customers were greeted with thank you messages for their years of loyalty.

“I’m sorry to see it close. It’s been here a lot of years. I started eating here about 43 years ago,” customer Gary Parrot said.

The final dinner service was Monday night.

“If you’re from Des Moines, you know Spaghetti Works,” Des Moines resident Jordan Humphreys said. “It’s truly going to be sad that an institution like this that has been here for so long is going away.”

Spaghetti Works is considering selling the space to another business.

