WATCH LIVE: Caitlin Clark finalist for ‘Naismith College Player of the Year’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a dominating year, Iowa Hawkeye’s junior guard Caitlin Clark is up for the ‘Naismith College Player of the Year’ award.

She’s the first player in Division I history to tally 900+ points and 300+ assists in a single season. She’s also the first player to ever record a triple-double in a Big Ten Tournament Championship. Clark is also the only player in Big Ten Conference history to be top-10 in all-time assists and scoring.

If she wins, the award will be added to other superlatives she’s earned - having already been voted 2023 Big Ten Player of the Year by the coaches and media, and ESPN’s midseason National Player of the Year, to name a few.

The award is set to be announced at 3:30 pm. You can watch the live award stream below:

