‘Too close’ Iowa native Shawn Johnson East describes chaos after Nashville school shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa native and former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East described the scene as chaos as she called the Nashville school her kids attend just after hearing about a shooting at another school in the area on Monday.

Six people, including three children, were shot and killed at a small Christian school in Nashville Monday morning.

In an Instagram post, Johnson East shared an image with the names of the victims, and said she was across the street filming the chaos ensued.

She said her children’s school in Nashville went on lockdown after the attack.

She says her three-year-old and one-year-old are safe, and her husband retrieved them from their school.

“I woke up this morning in tears feeling guilt and sadness that we are ok and some families are not. I woke up scared to take our babies back to school or anywhere for that matter,” she wrote in the post. “I know prayers can’t take it back but I’m still going to pray like hell.”

