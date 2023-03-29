Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Teen to testify against co-defendant in Iowa teacher’s death

They're accused of killing Nohema Graber in November 2021. Her body was found in a park next to Fairfield High School where she worked.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One of two teenagers charged in the beating death of an Iowa high school teacher will testify against his co-defendant, a prosecutor announced Wednesday.

Jeremy Goodale has agreed to testify against Willard Miller during Miller’s upcoming trial, Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding said during a court hearing.

Goodale and Miller are each charged with first-degree murder in the November 2021 death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, their Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School. Her body was found in a Fairfield park in November 2021.

Investigators have said Graber was beaten to death, possibly after a dispute over grades in her class.

Court records do not indicate that Goodale has reached a plea deal and it was unclear what he might receive in exchange for his testimony, The Des Moines Register reported. Goodale’s attorney declined to comment.

Miller is scheduled for trial in April and Goodale in May.

The disclosure came during a hearing on a motion by Miller to suppress evidence from interviews the two teenagers gave to investigators. The motion also accuses police of lying on search warrant applications in the case. Miller has a pending appeal before the Iowa Supreme Court on the denial of a previous motion to suppress on similar issues.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year
Linn County home assessment
‘I was blown away by the number’: Linn County homeowners shocked by 2023 assessments
Bryant Wallace, 19, of Marion, was arrested on March 14 in connection to a drive-by shooting in...
Marion man, teen charged in Solon drive-by shooting
A 53-year-old man has been arrested for sexually abusing a child on multiple occasions.
Cedar Rapids man charged with sexually abusing child
CR Washington students participated in the door unlocking ceremony for the new privacy restrooms
Cedar Rapids Washington opens ‘privacy restrooms’

Latest News

Butch led the West Branch Bears to 3 state titles in 1989, 1991, and 1992.
Former West Branch football coach entering hospice care
The threat for severe weather is present on Friday.
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday evening, March 29
Severe weather is possible on Friday afternoon and evening.
Thursday’s relative calm precedes substantial severe weather risk Friday
Dubuque Rescue Mission opens new shelter
Dubuque Rescue Mission opens new warming, cooling shelter