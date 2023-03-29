Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Pepsi unveils new logo refresh, first update since 2008

Pepsi revealed its new logo, and it looks a lot like a previous one.
Pepsi revealed its new logo, and it looks a lot like a previous one.(PepsiCo Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pepsi has unveiled a new logo, and some say it looks a bit familiar.

Customers reportedly like Pepsi’s previous logo from the 1900s. So, the company said it went back to it.

The new logo might feel like a throwback version, but officials said it features new font colors along with a different border.

According to Pepsi, the logo design draws attention to its zero-sugar line of drinks, which is a major part of the company’s growth plan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year
Linn County home assessment
‘I was blown away by the number’: Linn County homeowners shocked by 2023 assessments
Bryant Wallace, 19, of Marion, was arrested on March 14 in connection to a drive-by shooting in...
Marion man, teen charged in Solon drive-by shooting
A 53-year-old man has been arrested for sexually abusing a child on multiple occasions.
Cedar Rapids man charged with sexually abusing child
CR Washington students participated in the door unlocking ceremony for the new privacy restrooms
Cedar Rapids Washington opens ‘privacy restrooms’

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film...
Freed ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Paul Rusesabagina arrives in US
Big Cat Rescue, owned by Carole Baskin, is moving its animals to Arkansas.
Big Cat Rescue made famous by ‘Tiger King’ moving animals to Arkansas
Butch led the West Branch Bears to 3 state titles in 1989, 1991, and 1992.
Former West Branch football coach entering hospice care
People gather to sign wooden crosses placed at a makeshift memorial by the entrance of the...
Children lost in Nashville shooting were ‘feisty,’ a ‘shining light’
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges in the death of Edward...
7 California officers charged in death of man in custody