Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Officers make surprise stop to celebrate 7-Eleven employee’s birthday

Police in Florida stopped in at a 7-Eleven to surprise an employee with birthday gifts.
Police in Florida stopped in at a 7-Eleven to surprise an employee with birthday gifts.(Volusia County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTONA, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida dropped into a convenience store to surprise an employee on his birthday last week.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of its officers with Chris, an employee at a 7-Eleven in Deltona.

Chris was celebrating his birthday, and the officer stopped by to give him a card and gift card.

In the Facebook post, the officer said they wanted to thank Chris for “being a friendly face on many late nights.”

As of Tuesday, March 28, the Facebook post has received almost 5,000 reactions and hundreds of comments expressing support.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa women's basketball team celebrates a win in the NCAA tournament regional final on...
Offense propels Iowa women past Louisville 97-83 for first Final Four berth since 1993
Linn County home assessment
‘I was blown away by the number’: Linn County homeowners shocked by 2023 assessments
Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year
Louisville coach Jeff Walz yells to players during the second half of the team's Sweet 16...
Louisville head coach Jeff Walz didn’t hesitate to help Iowa commit Ava Jones
Bryant Wallace, 19, of Marion, was arrested on March 14 in connection to a drive-by shooting in...
Marion man, teen charged in Solon drive-by shooting

Latest News

Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
Texas officials say a volunteer firefighter was killed by a tractor-trailer when he was working...
Firefighter putting out vehicle fire struck, killed by truck on interstate
Kimberly Berry looks at what's left of her home outside Anguilla, Miss., Saturday, March 25,...
Mississippi tornado victims wonder, ‘How can we rebuild?’
A federal district court judge has upheld the approval of a $2.4 billion bankruptcy...
Boy Scouts’ $2.4 billion bankruptcy plan upheld by judge
Two women cry at a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at...
Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter