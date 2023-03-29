Law enforcement makes arrest in Cocktails & Company bar shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials arrested a 28-year-old man in the 900 block of Linn Street, in connection to the shooting that took place in Marion almost two weeks ago.

On March 17th, police responded to Cocktails and Company in Marion for a report of a shooting at the bar. A KCRG-TV9 crew arrived at the scene shortly after and reported seeing at least two ambulances and nearly a dozen law enforcement vehicles at the scene.

32-year-old Cameron Barnes was shot and killed in the incident.

Following an investigation, U.S. Marshals arrested Duval Walker Jr. on Wednesday. He’s charged with:

Murder 1st Degree,

Possession of a Firearm or Offensive Weapon by a Felon

Going Armed with Intent

Walker was transported to the Linn County Correctional Center in Cedar Rapids, IA.

Duval Walker Jr. (KCRG)

