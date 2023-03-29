Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Law enforcement makes arrest in Cocktails & Company bar shooting

The U.S Marshals obtained information on Wednesday that Walker Jr. was in Waterloo. He was taken into custody without incident.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials arrested a 28-year-old man in the 900 block of Linn Street, in connection to the shooting that took place in Marion almost two weeks ago.

On March 17th, police responded to Cocktails and Company in Marion for a report of a shooting at the bar. A KCRG-TV9 crew arrived at the scene shortly after and reported seeing at least two ambulances and nearly a dozen law enforcement vehicles at the scene.

32-year-old Cameron Barnes was shot and killed in the incident.

Following an investigation, U.S. Marshals arrested Duval Walker Jr. on Wednesday. He’s charged with:

  • Murder 1st Degree,
  • Possession of a Firearm or Offensive Weapon by a Felon
  • Going Armed with Intent

Walker was transported to the Linn County Correctional Center in Cedar Rapids, IA.

Duval Walker Jr.
Duval Walker Jr.(KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year
Linn County home assessment
‘I was blown away by the number’: Linn County homeowners shocked by 2023 assessments
Bryant Wallace, 19, of Marion, was arrested on March 14 in connection to a drive-by shooting in...
Marion man, teen charged in Solon drive-by shooting
A 53-year-old man has been arrested for sexually abusing a child on multiple occasions.
Cedar Rapids man charged with sexually abusing child
CR Washington students participated in the door unlocking ceremony for the new privacy restrooms
Cedar Rapids Washington opens ‘privacy restrooms’

Latest News

Sharon McRae said she had no family history of cancer and hadn’t gotten screened before her...
‘I had no symptoms at all:’ Cancer patient encourages screenings
Bryant Wallace, 19, of Marion, was arrested on March 14 in connection to a drive-by shooting in...
Solon shooting suspect violated probation more than 50 times
Julia Williams holds a sign in counterprotest during a rally in favor of a ban on...
New Iowa laws affecting trans youth likely to face legal challenges
Dubuque Rescue Mission opens new warming, cooling shelter