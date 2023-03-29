Iowa City Schools respond to recent bomb threats

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message sent to families and staff of the school district, Iowa City Community School District Superintendent Matt Degner discussed the recent bomb threats that were directed at Northwest Junior High last week.

Coralville police said they were called at about 8:40 a.m. on March 23rd after a teacher received an email threatening them and the entire school.

Students and staff were evacuated for about an hour while police and a K9 unit searched the school. However, the all-clear was given at about 10 a.m. after police were unable to find any threatening devices.

The school received another bomb threat the next day as well.

The threats come amid a nationwide Twitter attack directed at the school from a right-wing account called ‘Libs of TikTok’. The account tagged Northwest Junior High’s Twitter account in a tweet, saying that a book called “This Book is Gay” in the school library “teaches kids about gay sex and encourages the use of sex apps.”

Northwest Junior is not the only school receiving bomb threats, as other schools across the country have received threats as well for having the book. A school in New York stated they received threats even though “the lone copy of the book in the Hilton High School library has only been checked out twice since it was purchased in 2015.”

ICCSD Superintendent Degner mentioned the book in his message on Tuesday, saying it had been temporarily removed while undergoing a “reconsideration process.” You can read his full message below:

Dear Families and Staff,

We want to take a moment to provide additional information following the bomb threats received last week that were directed at Northwest Junior High. While we were able to determine there was no credible threat associated with these events, we understand the feelings of fear and anxiety they may cause.

We have been in continuous communication with the Coralville Police Department which has been conducting the investigation. They have shared that the emails we received containing the threats were nearly identical to two separate bomb threat messages received by the Hilton Central School District in New York on the same day. That threat was also investigated and deemed as not credible. Officers from the Coralville Police Department have stated they have no reason to believe this is a local threat and there is no danger to students or staff.

We take all threats seriously and, with the help of local law enforcement, investigate these incidents thoroughly. This appears to be part of larger nationwide efforts designed to cause disruption and panic as well as draw attention to the availability of the book This Book is Gay in school libraries. Specific to our district, this book has been temporarily removed from our library system and is currently undergoing the book reconsideration process as outlined in board policy.

Sadly, we realize that school safety continues to be at the forefront of the nation’s attention with yet another tragic situation yesterday in Nashville. Our work in this area will not stop as we continuously evaluate our comprehensive emergency plans, security measures, preventative practices, and training to help ensure we maintain safe learning and work environments for our students and staff.

Sincerely,

Matt Degner

Superintendent

Iowa City Community School District

