Flurries this morning, larger system with risk of severe weather arrives Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front is making steady progress through eastern Iowa this morning. With the air being so dry, there’s barely been any precipitation and we still feel if you catch a snow shower early this morning, it should have little to no impact on your day. For the vast majority of us, clouds will hold tough this morning, then the sun will be out by the afternoon. Look for a chilly day with highs into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tomorrow, a warm front moves through, and this may generate a few showers and storms over primarily northern Iowa in the late morning and early afternoon hours.

SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE ON FRIDAY...

Severe weather outlook for Friday, March 31st, 2023. (KCRG)

Friday is still the day to watch for severe weather potential over the entire area. All the ingredients are there for a line of strong to severe storms to move through. You are encouraged to stay plugged in on that day and keep up with latest forecasts as we continue to monitor the severe weather threat. At this time, it looks like mainly afternoon to early evening, with tornadoes, damaging wind and hail all a threat. The track of the low pressure system in this case will determine where the highest tornado risk ends up, which this far out, is difficult to discern. The bottom line is to expect some strong storm potential in the area Friday afternoon and evening.

Behind this front, it’ll be sharply colder and a little snow may fly, especially in northern Iowa overnight into Saturday morning. Look for a blustery and cold April 1st, then much better temperature-wise on Sunday when the lower 60s return.

