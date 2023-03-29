Cool today with decreasing clouds, severe storms likely Friday afternoon and evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is much cooler and more cloudy than the last few days. Look for clouds to gradually clear this afternoon with mostly sunny skies across eastern Iowa by later today. Highs today only climb into the mid to upper 30s with a few around 40 south of I-80.

WINDY AND WARMER: Tomorrow and Friday feature much warmer temperatures with southerly winds picking up. South winds pick up in the afternoon, gusting over 30 mph at times. This gusty south wind will help bring in warmer air and more moisture in the form of higher dew points from the south. That will help fuel the chance for some isolated to scattered thunderstorms on Thursday. Severe weather is not expected on Thursday, but rather just general thunderstorms.

SEVERE STORMS LIKELY FRIDAY: A better chance for strong to severe storms comes our way on Friday with continued heat and moisture being pumped into eastern Iowa. Confidence is increasing that some of these could will become strong to severe in the afternoon and evening as thunderstorm ingredients come together around eastern Iowa. Dew points will be in the 50s and even low 60s, which means plenty of moisture in the air for the storms to work with. Winds throughout the atmosphere will support the development and intensification of strong storms along with a low-pressure center moving through the area. Where the low tracks will determine the highest tornado risk area and that will likely be fine-tuned over the next 48 hours. The bottom line is to expect some strong storm potential in the area Friday afternoon and evening. Strong winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes are all possible.

Severe weather outlook for Friday, March 31st, 2023. (KCRG)

WHAT YOU CAN DO: You are encouraged to stay plugged in on that day and keep up with latest forecasts as we continue to monitor the severe weather threat. We have updates here online several times a day as well as updated video discussions on our free First Alert Weather App, streaming on YouTube Live, on-air during newscasts and streaming on kcrg.com/livestream, and on our social media channels on Facebook and Twitter.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather watches and warnings. (KCRG)

Please take time now to practice your severe weather safety plan and assure you have multiple reliable ways to get severe weather information ahead of the potential for storms. Know where to go and how you will get warning information at home, at work or school, and areas in between. Don’t rely on only your phone or outdoor warning sirens. Think about if you need to get a warning inside where sirens are not designed to be heard or when asleep and your phone won’t wake you up. We recommend a NOAA weather radio. You can find more information on then here. And as always, check back for updates as we fine-tune details over the next 48 hours.

Tips on how to stay safe during severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes. (KCRG)

Tips on how to stay safe if caught outside during a tornado. (KCRG)

LOOKING AHEAD: Behind this front and the strong storms, it’ll be sharply colder and a little snow may fly, especially in northern Iowa overnight into Saturday morning. Look for a blustery and cold April 1st, then much better temperature-wise on Sunday when the lower 60s return, though gusty winds do look to continue.

