Woman uncovers never-before-seen photos of Murdaugh family after bidding on camera at estate auction

By sharing the photos, Dawn Martin wants to tell the story of the victims in this case, especially of Maggie Murdaugh who Martin describes as the forgotten victim in the story. (Source: WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) – A woman in Georgia was shocked after finding one of her bids from the Murdaugh family estate auction turned up hundreds of never-before-seen family photos.

Like hundreds of others, the fascination with Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial enticed Dawn Martin to the auction last week.

“I had followed the case very closely. I had the day off and decided to go, since it was so close, I was very surprised to have it in Pembroke, Georgia,” Martin said.

She bought several items from the auction but said the camera bag she got was the most important to her.

Inside were two cameras and a bag full of memory cards from the Murdaugh family that she took home and uploaded to her computer.

She expected them to be blank and was shocked to see the cards were filled with hundreds of memories from Murdaugh family vacations.

“Alex, with his arm around driving the boat, pictures of Paul holding up dear, hogs that he apparently had shot, pictures of vacations,” Martin explained.

Martin said she got emotional seeing the photos. It was a view into the happier side of a family that is now known for a double murder.

“I will say that it has changed me. I can’t unsee it. I never imagined that I would be the owner of these things and have a glimpse into the private view of their life,” Martin said. “The images told a story. There were so many of them.”

By sharing the photos, Martin wants to tell the story of the victims in this case, especially of Maggie Murdaugh. Martin describes her as the forgotten victim in the story.

She said her experience with domestic violence is what ultimately motivates her to tell Maggie’s story.

“I feel honored that I saw them,” Martin said of the photos. “But it’s like a novel. We know what happened in the end. So, for me, it’s very eerie.”

Martin said she’s still grappling with what to do next with the photos.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

