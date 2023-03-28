Show You Care
Snow and Storm Chances Still Ahead This Week

By Joe Winters
Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds are expected to thicken tonight as a cold front pushes towards the state. We should see enough moisture with this system to bring us a few snow showers. Impacts remain minimal at this time. Wednesday will be a cooler day as well, with highs falling into the upper 30s.

The latest satellite and radar data
STORMS ARE POSSIBLE LATER THIS WEEK, SOME COULD BE SEVERE

Shower and storm chances increase on Thursday and Friday. The strongest storms are expected to be on Friday afternoon and evening. During this time, there is a risk for strong to severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes possible. Ingredients are available for a severe weather outbreak from Iowa to Texas. Warmth moves in with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Dewpoints are expected to rise into the upper 50s meaning moisture is available for this system. We will have a strong jet moving across the upper Midwest adding energy to the storm and creating wind shear as we go up in the atmosphere.

The SPC is outlining eastern Iowa for the potential of severe weather on Friday.
Severe weather awareness week continues this week as today is very pertinent to our potential outbreak on Friday. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather information.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather watches and warnings.
