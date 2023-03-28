Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Security camera captures the moment a tornado hit a high school

Shocking video shows the ceiling of the school building being ripped off by strong winds.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMORY, Miss. (Gray News) – A security camera at a high school in Mississippi caught the moment a tornado hit the campus.

Sam Strickland, the IT director for the Amory School District, posted the video on social media.

Despite the damage seen on camera, Strickland said he didn’t want to give parents and students the false impression that the whole school was damaged or destroyed.

Strong storms swept through Mississippi Friday, leading to the deaths of at least 21 people, according to officials. Dozens of other people were injured.

The National Weather Service in Jackson said the tornado received a preliminary EF-4 rating.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Iowa women's basketball team celebrates a win in the NCAA tournament regional final on...
Offense propels Iowa women past Louisville 97-83 for first Final Four berth since 1993
Louisville coach Jeff Walz yells to players during the second half of the team's Sweet 16...
Louisville head coach Jeff Walz didn’t hesitate to help Iowa commit Ava Jones
The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena before an...
Carver-Hawkeye Arena to hold free Final Four watch party
Linn County home assessment
‘I was blown away by the number’: Linn County homeowners shocked by 2023 assessments
Parent bought 10 banned books from his store because she was worried that her children wouldn’t...
Cedar Rapids bookstore owner disappointed with ‘banned books’ law

Latest News

A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a Coolidge and the American Project luncheon...
AP sources: Judge says Pence must appear before grand jury probing election interference
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
40 killed in fire at immigration detention center in Mexico
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Court reinstates Adnan Syed’s conviction in ‘Serial’ case
The NTSB’s preliminary report doesn’t list a cause for the crash or assign blame. The...
Report: Student was landing when 2 small planes collided