Pleasant today, but snow and storms are both possible over the next few days

A risk of severe storms exists Friday afternoon and evening around eastern Iowa.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is another nice one across eastern Iowa with mild temperatures and a fair bit of sunshine too! Look for highs to climb back into the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon. We’ll dip back to the mid 20s overnight.

TOMORROW: A weak cold front could bring some light snow showers to the area early tomorrow morning, mainly north of Highway 20. Little to no accumulation is expected and impacts look to be low. The more noticeable part of this front will be the cold air behind it as highs look to only reach the upper 30s tomorrow afternoon.

STORMS POSSIBLE LATER THIS WEEK, SOME COULD BE SEVERE: The end of the week still looks to be more active. Some showers and storms are possible Thursday though the risk for severe weather is low. This first round looks to be just general showers and a few garden-variety thunderstorms. A better setup for widespread storms and stronger storms Friday. Trends have been to slow down the system, allowing for even more warmth to be pulled into Iowa. On top of that, dew points will be increasing on a gusty south wind. At this time, the main line of storms continues to favor the afternoon and evening hours with the severe risk overlaid during that time as well. While this system is still several days out, the risk of tornadoes, strong wind, and large hail are all on the table. The first severe weather event of the winter season can tend to catch people off guard as they are not in the mindset following winter weather. Please check back for the latest updates as details are fine-tuned.

