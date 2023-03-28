Show You Care
Operation Quickfind canceled: 16-year-old Aiden Sullivan

Marion police are asking for help finding 16-year-old Aiden Sullivan.
Marion police are asking for help finding 16-year-old Aiden Sullivan.(Marion Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police have canceled the operation quickfind for 16-year-old Aiden Sullivan, saying he has been found safe.

PREVIOUS STORY:

In a press release, police said Aiden Sullivan was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, wearing cowboy boots, jeans and a dark sweatshirt.

Police describe Aiden as 5′10″ tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Law enforcement said they believe his debit card was used at an ATM in the Davenport area Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about Sullivan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Marion police at 319-200-7709.

