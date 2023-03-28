North Liberty’s first full-time firefighters to start Tuesday

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - North Liberty’s first full-time firefighters are set to start work at the fire department on Tuesday.

City officials said having full-time firefighters will help make the city safer.

The city hired them thanks to a $1 million grant from FEMA. The fire department will receive the money over three years.

The funding will pay for the next phase of the fire department’s staffing plan, which calls for hiring three full-time firefighters.

City officials said the new positions will provide one full-time shift firefighter that will always be on duty. It will also increase the department’s deployment and reduce response times.

