Marion man, teen charged in Solon drive-by shooting

Bryant Wallace, 19, of Marion, was arrested on March 14 in connection to a drive-by shooting in Solon in November 2022.
Bryant Wallace, 19, of Marion, was arrested on March 14 in connection to a drive-by shooting in Solon in November 2022.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people this month in connection to a drive-by shooting in rural Solon in November 2022.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said Bryant Wallace, 19, of Marion, was arrested on March 14, and a 17-year-old male was arrested on Tuesday. They both face charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and other weapons-related charges.

Law enforcement said the two drove from Marion on November 2, 2022 to Hickory Hollow Road Northeast in rural Solon where the suspects’ target victim and an infant child were thought to be staying in an RV.

Investigators said one suspect fired five shots using a handgun, hitting the RV three times, while the other suspect drove past. Officials said the target and infant were not in the RV at the time of the shooting.

Wallace was reportedly wearing a Department of Corrections GPS ankle monitor, which law enforcement said placed him in the area at the time of the shooting.

