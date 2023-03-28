Show You Care
KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month creates fundraiser to feed children worldwide

The KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month is an 8-year-old who's already making a difference.
By Jackie Kennon
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPILLVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month is an 8-year-old who’s already making a difference both in and out of his school.

Lucas Schatz likes to help out with the pets in his third-grade classroom at St. Teresa of Calcutta in Spillville. It’s just one of the ways his teacher Gretchen Conway says he shows kindness and caring.

“Lucas just really stands out in that aspect, of my 20 years of education, with the level of empathy he has for others and animals and just his caring nature it just is him,” Conway said.

That includes what he does to help other people, through a project he started this year.

“For an 8-year-old to think of that of their own, I think is really unique and really rare,” Conway said.

Lucas wanted to feed 14 kids, which corresponds to the number of students in his class, for 40 days, which is the length of Lent.

“I got 100 dollars for my First Communion, and decided to donate to Mary’s Meals,” Lucas said. “But I wanted my friends to donate with me, so I started a fundraiser called 40 days to feed 14 kids.”

He’s been able to raise hundreds of dollars for Mary’s Meals, an organization that feeds children around the world.

“I know helping others is important, and I wanted to,” Lucas said.

The project has also helped Lucas learn, by presenting his fundraiser to other classes.

“I tell them how I learned about it, what I’m doing, and what’s my goal,” Lucas said.

Lucas helps others through caring, in both small and big actions.

“I hope he continues in his path of giving and service, I envision great things for him, academically and socially,” said Conway. “I think he’s just going to continue being Lucas.”

