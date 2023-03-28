Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa Hawkeye Kris Murray named consensus third team All-American

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA...
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Kris Murray was named a consensus third team All-American.

It comes after the junior forward was voted third team All-American by three of the four outlets the NCAA uses to determine consensus All-America teams.

It’s another in a long line of accolades for Murray after a 2023 season in which he averaged a team-best 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Murray’s other 2023 honors include the following:

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa women's basketball team celebrates a win in the NCAA tournament regional final on...
Offense propels Iowa women past Louisville 97-83 for first Final Four berth since 1993
Louisville coach Jeff Walz yells to players during the second half of the team's Sweet 16...
Louisville head coach Jeff Walz didn’t hesitate to help Iowa commit Ava Jones
Parent bought 10 banned books from his store because she was worried that her children wouldn’t...
Cedar Rapids bookstore owner disappointed with ‘banned books’ law
Police are investigating a suspicious package at Cedar Rapids City Hall Monday morning.
Cedar Rapids City Hall reopens after ‘suspicious package’ reported
The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena before an...
Carver-Hawkeye Arena to hold free Final Four watch party

Latest News

Hawkeye supporter says the impact of the Iowa Women’s Basketball team extends well beyond the...
Hawkeye supporter says impact of Iowa Women’s Basketball team extends beyond the court
Final Four merch
Iowa Hawk Shop sees high demand of new merchandise ahead of Final Four matchup on Friday
The Iowa women's basketball team celebrates a win in the NCAA tournament regional final on...
Travel Agents: Traveling to Final Four with the Iowa Hawkeyes likely cost over $1,000
The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena before an...
Carver-Hawkeye Arena to hold free Final Four watch party