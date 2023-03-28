Iowa Hawkeye Kris Murray named consensus third team All-American
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Kris Murray was named a consensus third team All-American.
It comes after the junior forward was voted third team All-American by three of the four outlets the NCAA uses to determine consensus All-America teams.
It’s another in a long line of accolades for Murray after a 2023 season in which he averaged a team-best 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
Murray’s other 2023 honors include the following:
- Consensus Third Team All-America
- Sporting News Third Team All-America
- Associated Press Third Team All-America
- USBWA Third Team All-America
- All-Big Ten First Team honoree (unanimous by media)
- Associated Press All-Big Ten First Team selection
- John R. Wooden Award National Ballot (Semifinalist)
- Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Semifinalist
- Lute Olson National Player of the Year Finalist
- Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Finalist
- NABC First Team All-District 7
- USBWA All-District VI
- Naismith Midseason All-America Team
- Emerald Coast Classic All-Tournament Team
- ESPN National Player of the Week (Dec. 5)
- Big Ten Co-Player of the Week (Dec. 5)
