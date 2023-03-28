Iowa Hawk Shop sees high demand of new merchandise ahead of Final Four matchup on Friday

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - A day after the Iowa Hawkeyes defeated Louisville to advance to the Final Four and the University of Iowa bookstore says it’s already seeing a huge demand for new merchandise.

The Iowa Hawk Shop started selling official Final Four hats and t-shirts online immediately after the Hawkeyes’ win.

Workers at the store say they’ve already sold around 100 shirts to customers which was nearly their entire initial supply.

They say they’ve seen more interest from fans about the Final Four than some bowl games such as the Music City Bowl against Kentucky.

Co-Store Manager at the Iowa Hawk Shop Jonathan Sevilla said “It’s exciting you know, now every time we get a new batch of orders and new stuff comes in we just, first thing we’re looking for now is to find our Iowa Hawkeyes and our Final Four gear.”

He says shirts should be available for pick up and purchase at the store by tomorrow and that more shirts are on the way.

