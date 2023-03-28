Iowa City man arrested after trying to set himself on fire in home occupied by two kids

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man has been arrested after police said he tried to set himself and some furniture on fire inside a home occupied by two kids.

In a criminal complaint, police said Eric Harris, 43, of Iowa City, is charged with First Degree Arson and two counts of Child Endangerment.

Police said they were called to a home in the 1100 block of Sandusky Drive at 10:17 p.m. on Saturday, where they found Eric Harris, 43, claiming he was going to set himself and some furniture on fire.

Police said they found Harris holding a blowtorch to his face, as well as evidence that he had lit furniture in the home on fire with the torch. Police said Harris was aware there were two children in the home at the time.

