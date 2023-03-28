Show You Care
Iowa City man arrested after trying to set himself on fire in home occupied by two kids

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were seized, and narcotics and gang paraphernalia were recovered.(WRDW/WAGT)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man has been arrested after police said he tried to set himself and some furniture on fire inside a home occupied by two kids.

In a criminal complaint, police said Eric Harris, 43, of Iowa City, is charged with First Degree Arson and two counts of Child Endangerment.

Police said they were called to a home in the 1100 block of Sandusky Drive at 10:17 p.m. on Saturday, where they found Eric Harris, 43, claiming he was going to set himself and some furniture on fire.

Police said they found Harris holding a blowtorch to his face, as well as evidence that he had lit furniture in the home on fire with the torch. Police said Harris was aware there were two children in the home at the time.

