Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Hy-Vee recalls Skillet Hamburger Meal for undeclared allergen

Hy-Vee says it is recalling a hamburger skillet meal due to issues with the packaging.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee is recalling a hamburger skillet meal due to an allergen not being declared on the packaging.

In a press release, the grocery store chain said one variety of its Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal does not list dairy as a possible allergen.

The product was sold in Hy-Vee grocery stores and Dollar Fresh Market stores in eight states, including Iowa.

There are no reports of illnesses or reactions so far from the product.

The best by date being recalled is “Best By FEB 08 24 Y18.” It can be found on the top of the box.

The UPC code is 0075450085520.

Hy-Vee said the product can be returned for a full refund or simply thrown away if you have a dairy allergy.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa women's basketball team celebrates a win in the NCAA tournament regional final on...
Offense propels Iowa women past Louisville 97-83 for first Final Four berth since 1993
Louisville coach Jeff Walz yells to players during the second half of the team's Sweet 16...
Louisville head coach Jeff Walz didn’t hesitate to help Iowa commit Ava Jones
Parent bought 10 banned books from his store because she was worried that her children wouldn’t...
Cedar Rapids bookstore owner disappointed with ‘banned books’ law
Police are investigating a suspicious package at Cedar Rapids City Hall Monday morning.
Cedar Rapids City Hall reopens after ‘suspicious package’ reported
The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena before an...
Carver-Hawkeye Arena to hold free Final Four watch party

Latest News

Bridge Under the Bridge founders frustrated after being forced to move again
Bridge Under the Bridge founders frustrated after being forced to move again
Bridge Under the Bridge, a local nonprofit founded after the 2020 derecho, is being forced to...
Bridge Under the Bridge founders frustrated after being forced to move again
North Liberty's first full-time firefighters are set to start work at the fire department. The...
North Liberty’s first full-time firefighters to start Tuesday
Hy-Vee says it is recalling a hamburger skillet meal due to issues with the packaging.
Hy-Vee recalls Skillet Hamburger Meal for undeclared allergen