Hawkeye supporter says the impact of the Iowa Women’s Basketball team extends well beyond the court

One fan says that the program’s recent success not only benefits the team but transcends the sport.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -With the Iowa Women’s Basketball team making it to the Final Four for first time in three decades, many Iowa supporters are excited for the game.

TV9 talked with some Hawkeye fans earlier today about this historic season.

One fan says that the program’s recent success not only benefits the team but transcends the sport.

Hawkeye Fan Tim Soukup said, “To see it now starting with Megan [Gustafson] now with Caitlin [Clark] and hopefully into the future it just gets girls that are in grade school and high school an idol to kind of look at not only as a basketball player but as a person.”

Iowa will play the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Arena Center, that game will air on ESPN.

