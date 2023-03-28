Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Gov. Reynolds signs bill aimed at helping health facilities in rural areas

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Adel, Iowa. A new state audit report on government spending released Monday, Nov. 15 accuses Reynolds of using nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay salaries for 21 staff members for three months last year and concealing the spending by passing it through the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds signed a bill that hopes to keep hospitals opening and running in more rural parts of the state.

The bill would effectively let hospitals opt into a Rural Emergency Hospital(REH) program. If a hospital applies to be an REH, it would lose in-patient services. However, they would be paid more by the government for their Medicare services.

The Governor believes this bill would help keep those hospitals open when low demand and low profitability would otherwise threaten them.

“This is part of our unwavering commitment to ensuring all Iowans, no matter where they live, receive the quality medical care they need and deserve,” said Gov. Reynolds. ”This bill is an impactful step in that direction, and it’s a pleasure to sign it into law.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa women's basketball team celebrates a win in the NCAA tournament regional final on...
Offense propels Iowa women past Louisville 97-83 for first Final Four berth since 1993
Louisville coach Jeff Walz yells to players during the second half of the team's Sweet 16...
Louisville head coach Jeff Walz didn’t hesitate to help Iowa commit Ava Jones
The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena before an...
Carver-Hawkeye Arena to hold free Final Four watch party
Linn County home assessment
‘I was blown away by the number’: Linn County homeowners shocked by 2023 assessments
Parent bought 10 banned books from his store because she was worried that her children wouldn’t...
Cedar Rapids bookstore owner disappointed with ‘banned books’ law

Latest News

It’s the first trip to the Final Four for the Hakweye women since 1993. The 1992/1993 season...
Hawkeye women’s previous Final Four appearance was a year of ups and downs
Dubuque family welcomes 5th generation baby at Finley hospital
Dubuque family gives birth to 5th generation baby at Finley Hospital
Bridge Under the Bridge founders frustrated after being forced to move again
UPDATE: Bridge Under the Bridge gets vehicles back
Anyone who thinks they are being scammed should contact local law enforcement to check for...
Fayette Police warn of scam following burglary