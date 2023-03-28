Gov. Reynolds signs bill aimed at helping health facilities in rural areas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds signed a bill that hopes to keep hospitals opening and running in more rural parts of the state.

The bill would effectively let hospitals opt into a Rural Emergency Hospital(REH) program. If a hospital applies to be an REH, it would lose in-patient services. However, they would be paid more by the government for their Medicare services.

The Governor believes this bill would help keep those hospitals open when low demand and low profitability would otherwise threaten them.

“This is part of our unwavering commitment to ensuring all Iowans, no matter where they live, receive the quality medical care they need and deserve,” said Gov. Reynolds. ”This bill is an impactful step in that direction, and it’s a pleasure to sign it into law.”

