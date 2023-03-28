Show You Care
Firefighters respond to small fire at Cedar Falls business

(Source: Facebook/Cedar Falls Public Safety)(Facebook/Cedar Falls Public Safety)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said employees at a Cedar Falls business are safe, and the building sustained only minor damage due to quick reactions after employees found smoldering debris in the building.

In a press release, firefighters said they were called to PPG Paints, Coatings and Materials at 312 Savannah Park Road in Cedar Falls Industrial Park after employees found smoldering debris in the building just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Employees had already evacuated the building by the time fire crews arrived.

Firefighters found a small fire along with the smoldering materials.

Fire crews were at the business for about two hours. They checked the interior of the building with representatives from the building to make sure there were no more smoldering materials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

