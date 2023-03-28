Fayette Police warn of scam following burglary

FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - On March 27th, 2023, Fayette Police responded to a report of a potential burglary occurring at the Boarrders Inns and Suites in the 500 block of West Water Street.

Responders found that a female employee had broken into a manager’s office and taken large amounts of cash out of deposit envelopes. She then left the business.

Following an investigation, officials found that the employee received a call from an individual who portrayed themselves as an owner of the establishment. The caller had gained the trust of the employee and directed them to break into the secure office and take the cash and deposit it at several ATM locations in northeast Iowa.

The fraudulent caller also had the employee purchase gift cards with the stolen cash, and coaxed the employee to ignore calls from law enforcement and family members during this time period.

Officials say the employee was located before the money could be lost, but are warning others to be wary of these kinds of scams. Criminals often use information easily found on the internet and social media to easily manipulate others. If something doesn’t sound right - especially over the phone - it probably isn’t.

Anyone who thinks they are being scammed should contact local law enforcement to check for credibility before taking risky action.

