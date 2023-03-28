Show You Care
Dubuque Police to hold ‘Tri-State Forum on the Opioid Crisis’ Wednesday

Opioids have become a big concern for law enforcement in Iowa, as the number of overdoses and deaths from opioids grows.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Opioids have become a big concern for law enforcement in Iowa, as the number of overdoses and deaths from opioids grows. That’s why Dubuque Police are hosting a forum about it Wednesday night.

Officials say that the event is free, but that tickets are required.

You can find more information at the link here or by scanning the QR code on the flyer below.

