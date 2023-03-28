Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Crash the rescue cat wins 2023 Cadbury Bunny contest

Crash, an 8-year-old rescue cat from Boise, Idaho, now stars in the spring 2023 Cadbury...
Crash, an 8-year-old rescue cat from Boise, Idaho, now stars in the spring 2023 Cadbury commercial, which began airing Saturday.(The Hershey Company/PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERSHEY, Pa. (Gray News) – Say hello to the newest Cadbury Bunny – Crash the cat!

According to a news release, after receiving an “impressive” number of votes from animal lovers across the country, Crash was crowned the winner of the fifth-annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.

Crash, an 8-year-old rescue cat from Boise, Idaho, now stars in the spring 2023 Cadbury commercial, which began airing over the weekend. He also took home a $5,000 cash prize, as well as $5,000 donated to the animal shelter of his owner’s choice.

Crash was rescued after a devastating car accident where he was severely injured and left with...
Crash was rescued after a devastating car accident where he was severely injured and left with one eye.(The Hershey Company/PR Newswire)

Crash was rescued after a devastating car accident where he was severely injured and left with one eye. As he began to heal at a local shelter, his quirky, outgoing personality made everyone quickly fall head over heels for him, leading Crash to become their resident shelter cat.

The team said Crash loves to impress people, including performing tricks like high five.

Crash’s owner Maddie Corey said she is jumping with joy that he won the Cadbury Bunny contest, but she isn’t surprised, because he is always the center of attention in any room.

“He’s been through so much over the past few years and we appreciate the love his friends, family and cat enthusiasts across the country have shown,” Corey said. “We can’t wait to see Crash take center stage for this year’s Cadbury Clucking Bunny Commercial and share his story with the world.”

Crash joins past winners in the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Hall of Fame; Henri the English Bulldog (2019), Lieutenant Dan the Treeing Walker Coonhound (2020), Betty the Frog (2021), and Annie Rose the Therapy Dog (2022).

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa women's basketball team celebrates a win in the NCAA tournament regional final on...
Offense propels Iowa women past Louisville 97-83 for first Final Four berth since 1993
Louisville coach Jeff Walz yells to players during the second half of the team's Sweet 16...
Louisville head coach Jeff Walz didn’t hesitate to help Iowa commit Ava Jones
The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena before an...
Carver-Hawkeye Arena to hold free Final Four watch party
Linn County home assessment
‘I was blown away by the number’: Linn County homeowners shocked by 2023 assessments
Parent bought 10 banned books from his store because she was worried that her children wouldn’t...
Cedar Rapids bookstore owner disappointed with ‘banned books’ law

Latest News

Security video captured the moments when a tornado hit a Mississippi high school.
Security camera captures the moment a tornado hit a high school
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
US, Russia stop sharing nuke data under faltering New START
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a Coolidge and the American Project luncheon...
AP sources: Judge says Pence must appear before grand jury probing election interference
Security video captured the moments when a tornado hit a Mississippi high school.
Security camera captures the moment a tornado hit a high school
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Court reinstates Adnan Syed’s conviction in ‘Serial’ case