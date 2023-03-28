Coralville 4thFest accepting vendor applications

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with Coralville 4thFest are accepting applications for vendors to operate at the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration on July 3 and 4.

The multi-day event will feature a free outdoor concert on July 3 and a parade on July 4, along with other activities, and, of course, the fireworks display.

4thFest typically includes food and non-food vendors that showcase area businesses and services, from foods and beverages, to arts and crafts.

Vendors can apply at coralville.org/4thFestvendor to operate in S.T. Morrison Park on both days of the event.

The deadline for food vendor applications is April 15, while non-food vendors have until May 26 to apply.

