Coralville 4thFest accepting vendor applications

The Coralville 4thFest is still planning on having a fireworks show despite canceling most other events.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with Coralville 4thFest are accepting applications for vendors to operate at the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration on July 3 and 4.

The multi-day event will feature a free outdoor concert on July 3 and a parade on July 4, along with other activities, and, of course, the fireworks display.

4thFest typically includes food and non-food vendors that showcase area businesses and services, from foods and beverages, to arts and crafts.

Vendors can apply at coralville.org/4thFestvendor to operate in S.T. Morrison Park on both days of the event.

The deadline for food vendor applications is April 15, while non-food vendors have until May 26 to apply.

