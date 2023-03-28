Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Washington opens ‘privacy restrooms’

CR Washington students participated in the door unlocking ceremony for the new privacy restrooms
CR Washington students participated in the door unlocking ceremony for the new privacy restrooms
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Cedar Rapids Washington High School posted a message on their Facebook page stating they had “celebrated another change” in their building.

Washington High School is now offering new gender-neutral privacy restrooms in the north hall of the building. All students may use the restroom, but the school issues a key to unlock them.

The school district did not say this is in response to the ‘Bathroom Bill’ Reynolds signed into law last week, which effectively states that transgender students are not allowed to use a public school restroom in Iowa that does not align with the gender they were assigned at birth.

