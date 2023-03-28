Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids man charged with sexually abusing child

A 53-year-old man has been arrested for sexually abusing a child on multiple occasions.
A 53-year-old man has been arrested for sexually abusing a child on multiple occasions.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 53-year-old man has been arrested for sexually abusing a child on multiple occasions.

According to the criminal complaint, Frank Volmar Acevedo sexually abused a victim when they were 9 and 10 years old. The victim states that the abuse goes back to when they were 6 or 7.

Acevedo is charged with:

  • 1 count of Sexual Abuse - Continous Sexual Abuse of a Child
  • 4 counts of Sexual Abuse - 2nd Degree
  • Indecent Contact with a Child
  • Indecent Exposure

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa women's basketball team celebrates a win in the NCAA tournament regional final on...
Offense propels Iowa women past Louisville 97-83 for first Final Four berth since 1993
Louisville coach Jeff Walz yells to players during the second half of the team's Sweet 16...
Louisville head coach Jeff Walz didn’t hesitate to help Iowa commit Ava Jones
The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena before an...
Carver-Hawkeye Arena to hold free Final Four watch party
Linn County home assessment
‘I was blown away by the number’: Linn County homeowners shocked by 2023 assessments
Parent bought 10 banned books from his store because she was worried that her children wouldn’t...
Cedar Rapids bookstore owner disappointed with ‘banned books’ law

Latest News

CR Washington students participated in the door unlocking ceremony for the new privacy restrooms
Cedar Rapids Washington opens ‘privacy restrooms’
At 97 years old, an Illinois man is the oldest living oil well worker in the country.
97-year-old WWII veteran in Illinois is the oldest living oil well worker
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says it arrested two people this month after a targeted...
Two arrested after targeted shooting in Solon
Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year