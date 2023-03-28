Cedar Rapids man charged with sexually abusing child

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 53-year-old man has been arrested for sexually abusing a child on multiple occasions.

According to the criminal complaint, Frank Volmar Acevedo sexually abused a victim when they were 9 and 10 years old. The victim states that the abuse goes back to when they were 6 or 7.

Acevedo is charged with:

1 count of Sexual Abuse - Continous Sexual Abuse of a Child

4 counts of Sexual Abuse - 2nd Degree

Indecent Contact with a Child

Indecent Exposure

