Building Direction for Families calls on community to help with donations for foster kids graduating high school

By Emily Schrad
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Graduating high school can be tough for any teenager, but those in foster care have even more to worry about. A non-profit in Independence is continuing to work to make that transition out of high school *and the foster care system a little easier.

Building Direction for Families in Independence is asking for the communities help in gathering not only essentials but things to help them feel like every other high school kid.

So, those essentials are things like household items. Things like comforter sets, towels, pots and pans. But monetary donations help with things like senior photos and graduation parties.

The program has been helping foster kids in Fayette, Buchannan and Delaware counties for 15 years.

Nicole McGreevy, Assistant Program Director for Building Direction for Families said it’s about much more than just getting the kid’s supplies.

“We want them to feel supported in their communities and be able to have parties just like their peers and celebrate their accomplishments because they should be proud,” said McGreevy.

Alisa Payne is the school social worker for East Buchannan and Independence schools and also sits on the board of directors for Building Direction for Families. This program is also something she utilized when she was aging out of the foster care system.

“Their reactions are priceless. They’re very excited to have the items that they maybe didn’t have before and just to be able to, you know, say to their friends like, hey, I got this program or, you know, I got a graduation party. I got invitations. I got my senior pictures. It just kind of makes them feel more included,” said Payne.

Students aging out of the system can fill out an application for specific items they need. Those applications can be found with their school’s guidance counselor.

And if you’re wanting to help out, any donations can be dropped off at the Building Direction for Families office in Independence.

