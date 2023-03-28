Show You Care
Bridge Under the Bridge founders frustrated after being forced to move again

Bridge Under the Bridge, a local nonprofit founded after the 2020 derecho, is being forced to move again.
By Libbie Randall
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Originally, they offered help from a location under the I-380 bridge in Cedar Rapids. Then they moved to The ROC Center temporarily.

Their most recent home was a church near the founder’s home, but they say they were kicked out of that location without much notice.

“We live on the same block as Relevant Life, we’ve always come and passed by here and there, so we’ve known them since we’ve moved into that house,” said Bridge Under the Bridge Founder, Bridgette Williams-Robinson. “They came and knocked on the door one day and said, ‘Hey, we don’t mind putting the trucks and trailer there.’”

TV-9 tried to reach Relevant Life Ministries. Their listed phone number is disconnected, and the website listed on Facebook is invalid. We have not received a response to our private Facebook message.

Now, the Bridge Under the Bridge trailer was towed and remains impounded.

The people who started the program say they are determined to work with the tow company to try to get their food truck back.

“It’s always going to be worth it,” said Williams-Robinson. “We wouldn’t have made it this long if it wasn’t worth it. There’s always a bigger purpose. There’s always going to be somebody less off than you, and if you can just give them a hand up, it’s not always going to be a handout because a lot of the people we help are regular people.”

Bridge Under the Bridge is working with the tow company to get their trailer back.

Meanwhile, the founders have launched an online fundraiser to help cover the costs.

Once they get it back, Williams-Robinson says they plan to store the trailer on a friend’s private lot.

