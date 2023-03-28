Another nice one, rain and storm chances increase later this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another nice one across eastern Iowa as last night’s clouds depart to the east. An afternoon in the upper 40s to lower 50s appears likely once again. Tomorrow, a weak front rolls in from the north and while it’s pretty starved of moisture, we can’t rule out a few snow showers in the morning. If you happen to catch any, impacts look low at this time. Highs tomorrow will be colder though, mainly staying in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

STRONG TO SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE LATER THIS WEEK...

A risk of severe storms exists Friday afternoon and evening around eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

The setup continues to look favorable for some showers and storms later in the week. Thursday’s storms do not carry much of a severe risk, but Friday’s do. Trends have been to slow down the system, allowing for even more warmth to be pulled into Iowa. On top of that, dew points will be increasing on a gusty south wind. At this time, the main line of storms continues to favor the afternoon and evening hours with the severe risk overlaid during that time as well.

While this system is still several days out, the cards are being shown that a risk of tornadoes, wind and hail are all on the table. We’ll keep an eye on things as we go forward this week and continue to update with the latest information.

