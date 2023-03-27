Show You Care
West Des Moines family plans to leave state over new transgender laws

One family is planning to move out of Iowa because of two new transgender laws.
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - One family is planning to move out of Iowa because of two new transgender laws.

Thirteen-year-old Lilly Carriere transitioned from male to female last year.

One bill signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds requires school children to use the bathroom of the gender listed on their birth certificate

Lilly now uses the bathroom in the nurse’s office instead of the boys’ bathroom.

“It’s just really frustrating that’s happening, and I’m being targeted,” Lilly said.

Another new law bans gender transition procedures for anyone under 18 years old, including puberty blockers. Lilly uses them every three months.

“It was already hard to get these puberty blockers and, and now it’s just being said, oh, you can’t get them anymore,” said Katie Carriere, Lilly’s mom.

The Carriere family is planning to move back to Minnesota because of these laws.

Lilly says her journey was not easy, but she’s grateful for the support from her family and friends.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

