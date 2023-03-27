Show You Care
Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Civil Office, Jail phone lines experiencing outage

Emergency 911 lines are not affected.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The non-emergency phone lines at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Civil Office, Jail, and Communications Center are experiencing an outage.

Emergency 911 lines are not affected.

Officials say that the outage began early this weekend and is still continuing on Monday. Provider Windstream Communications advised that there is “higher level outage affecting multiple customers in the area.”

If you call the Communications Center at 319-653-2107 and are not able to get through, please use our backup KCTC line 319-864-1005.

