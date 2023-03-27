Show You Care
Two Cedar Rapids bridges to close for a month

Starting Monday, two bridges are set to close in Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two bridges in Cedar Rapids will close for a month starting on Monday.

The city said the bridge on 29th Street Drive Southeast, which goes over Indian Creek, will close for maintenance and repairs.

Areas along 30th Street Drive Southeast will have detour signs posted to use Highway 100, East Post Road, and First Avenue East.

On the northeast side, the Glass Road Bridge over I-380 will also close for repairs.

Detours will be posted to use 29th Street Northeast to access the interstate.

