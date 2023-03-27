Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

In Trump probe, Manhattan grand jury is back at work

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday,...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL R. SISAK and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump over hush money payments returned on Monday to hear more evidence, with still no word on when it might be asked to vote on a possible indictment.

It was the first time the panel was hearing testimony in the Trump probe since last Monday, when a witness favorable to the ex-president appeared before the grand jury. The jurors did not meet at all on Wednesday, one of the days when they ordinarily convene, and heard other matters on Thursday.

The grand jury is now back on Trump, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss secretive proceedings. It was not immediately clear whether an additional witness might be called before the panel.

Trump raised anticipation that criminal charges were imminent with a March 18 post on his social media platform in which he said he expected to be arrested last Tuesday. He has since used the absence of an indictment to claim, furnishing no evidence, that the investigation is somehow faltering.

The Republican former president has also escalated his rhetoric, warning that “potential death & destruction” would accompany any indictment. He also posted a photo of himself holding a baseball bat next to a picture of District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat. On Thursday, Trump referred to Bragg, Manhattan’s first Black D.A., as an “animal.”

A federal judge ordered several former Trump aides to testify before the Jan. 6 grand jury. (CNN, WSOC, POOL, BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER, WZTV, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTIC

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville coach Jeff Walz yells to players during the second half of the team's Sweet 16...
Louisville head coach Jeff Walz didn’t hesitate to help Iowa commit Ava Jones
A wet and snowy Sunday
Round of snow, rain on the way for Sunday
Heavy snow blankets the landscape in Tipton on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Snowfall totals for Saturday, March 25
A crash.
At least four hurt in chain-reaction rear-end crash on outskirts of Waterloo
Linn-Mar show choir winners.
Linn-Mar High School captures national show choir championship

Latest News

The Ukrainian government urges its allies to take action against what it calls the Kremlin’s...
Ukraine urges action against 'Kremlin's nuclear blackmail'
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for information after they said 13 coyote...
Iowa DNR investigating illegal dumping of 13 coyote carcasses
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow to testify in Utah ski crash trial
Temporary skatepark comes to Time Check Park in Cedar Rapids