Temporary skatepark comes to Time Check Park in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temporary skatepark equipment will be added to the basketball court at Time Check Park this week.

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department said the site will serve as a replacement skatepark while the Riverside Skatepark is under construction.

Time Check Park, located at 1131 5th Street Northwest, was chosen based on a public survey conducted last fall. The temporary skatepark will close when the new skatepark is completed later this summer.

The park is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Parks and Recreation Department recommends caution when skating early in the morning and in the evening because there is no lighting at the park.

