Snow and strong storms both possible before the week is over

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The week is beginning quiet and fairly nice. The general theme is for a mostly sunny sky both today and tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s on both days. Overnight lows should be around average for this date and mainly be in the 20s.

Look for temperatures to dip Wednesday with a small chance for some light snow showers as a cold front moves through. Little to no accumulation is expected and things should melt quickly as is typical of March snow.

A snapshot of pinpoint futurecast, valid at 12 pm Wednesday, March 29th, 2023. (KCRG)

WATCHING THE POTENTIAL FOR SOME STRONG STORMS LATER THIS WEEK...

Following this, temperatures soar into the 50s on Thursday and 60s on Friday. When this occurs, a large low pressure system is near the area and a good chance of showers and storms exists. There are a number of factors present that may contribute to a severe weather risk on Friday and this will need to be something we need to watch as we get closer. Heavy rain may also accompany any storm that comes through. Check back for updates throughout the week.

Severe weather outlook, valid for Friday, March 31st, 2023. (KCRG)

