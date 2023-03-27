Show You Care
Quiet Start to the Week, Potential Severe Storms on Friday

By Joe Winters
Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Less active weather is welcome for the early part of this week. It looks like we will stay quiet on Tuesday as well. Highs will be similar to Monday, near 50, with overnight lows in the upper 20s to near 30.

A weak cold front will move through the state on Wednesday, bringing some cooler weather along with a chance of scattered snow showers.

A snapshot of pinpoint futurecast, valid at 12 pm Wednesday, March 29th, 2023.
WATCHING THE POTENTIAL FOR SOME STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS LATER THIS WEEK...

Warmer weather is expected by the end of the week, bringing showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe on Friday. All forms of severe weather are possible on Friday including tornadoes, destructive winds, and hail. This is something we will need to monitor as we head through the week. Right now make sure your weather radio has new batteries and that the KCRG First Alert Weather App is set to send you severe weather notifications. Heavy rain may also accompany any storm that comes through. Make sure you stay up to date with the latest forecast as we move toward the end of the week.

Severe weather outlook, valid for Friday, March 31st, 2023.
