Nice start to the week, small snow chance Wednesday, storms Friday

Plan on a dry and quiet day with highs around 50 in many areas.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ll have a pretty nice start to this new school and work week. The general theme is for a mostly sunny sky both today and tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s on both days. Overnight lows should be around average for this date and mainly be in the 20s.

A cold front arrives on Wednesday, which may generate some light snow in the area. At this time, accumulation appears pretty light.

A snapshot of pinpoint futurecast, valid at 12 pm Wednesday, March 29th, 2023.
A snapshot of pinpoint futurecast, valid at 12 pm Wednesday, March 29th, 2023.(KCRG)

WATCHING THE POTENTIAL FOR SOME STRONG STORMS LATER THIS WEEK...

Temperatures will surge well into the 50s on Thursday and probably the 60s on Friday. When this occurs, a large low pressure system is near the area and a good chance of showers and storms exists. There are a number of factors present that may contribute to a severe weather risk on Friday and this will need to be something we need to watch as we get closer. Heavy rain may also accompany any storm that comes through.

Severe weather outlook, valid for Friday, March 31st, 2023.
Severe weather outlook, valid for Friday, March 31st, 2023.(KCRG)

