Mercy Cedar Rapids named one of nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - PINC AI has named Mercy Cedar Rapids one of two Iowa hospitals listed in their 50 top Cardiovascular Hospitals list.

The annual study recognizes leading hospitals that treat a broad range of cardiology patients - delivering better outcomes while operating more efficiently at a lower cost. The study showed that compared with a peer group of non-winning cardiovascular hospitals, the winners on this list had:

Significantly higher inpatient survival rates (19.0% to 40.6% higher).



Fewer patients with complications (13.2% to 15.4% fewer complications).



Higher 30-day survival rates for acute myocardial infarction (AMI); heart failure (HF); and coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) patients (0.4 to 0.9 percentage points higher).



Lower 30-day readmission rates for AMI, HF, and CABG patients (0.5 to 1.0 percentage points lower).



Patients had a better experience at benchmark hospitals compared to peer hospitals, with a top-box HCAHPS score of 75% versus 70%.

“We are exceptionally proud of this recognition,” said Dr. C.C. Lee, Mercy cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon and co-medical director of The Plumb Heart Center at Mercy. “It’s a reflection of our dedicated team of providers and our positive patient outcomes. We’re grateful that so many patients trust their heart care to Mercy. Cardiovascular disease is still the number one killer in this country, so there will always be a need for trusted, quality cardiac services.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.