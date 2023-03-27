Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Little Rock Police: 2 dead, 5 wounded in separate shootings

Both shootings took place in areas along Asher Avenue, but police could not immediately say if...
Both shootings took place in areas along Asher Avenue, but police could not immediately say if they were related.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas said two separate shootings Sunday night left seven victims including two fatalities in the state capital.

The Little Rock Police Department said in a statement posted on Twitter that emergency services received a report at 9:25 p.m. of a shooting. The two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, a second shooting occurred nearby in which another five people were shot, including two victims who were killed, police said.

Both shootings took place in areas along Asher Avenue, but police could not immediately say if they were related.

The identities and medical conditions of the surviving victims were not immediately released.

The shootings are being investigated, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville coach Jeff Walz yells to players during the second half of the team's Sweet 16...
Louisville head coach Jeff Walz didn’t hesitate to help Iowa commit Ava Jones
A wet and snowy Sunday
Round of snow, rain on the way for Sunday
Heavy snow blankets the landscape in Tipton on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Snowfall totals for Saturday, March 25
A crash.
At least four hurt in chain-reaction rear-end crash on outskirts of Waterloo
Linn-Mar show choir winners.
Linn-Mar High School captures national show choir championship

Latest News

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow to testify in Utah ski crash trial
Parent bought 10 banned books from his store because she was worried that her children wouldn’t...
Cedar Rapids bookstore owner disappointed with ‘banned books’ law
One book store owner in Cedar Rapids is voicing his concerns after a parent bought 10 banned...
Cedar Rapids bookstore owner disappointed with ‘banned books’ law
Seven bodies have been recovered from the site of a powerful explosion at a chocolate factory...
Employees, family members mourn after 7 killed in chocolate factory explosion