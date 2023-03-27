Holocaust survivor shares harrowing story in speaking tour

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A survivor of the Holocaust is sharing her story - and reminding people to never forget the experiences of survivors like her.

Tova Friedman was born in Poland and was only a child when the Nazis invaded her country. She spoke at Coe College earlier tonight. Friedman said that she was nearly 6 years old when she and her mother were sent to a concentration camp. There, she escaped death many times and witnessed atrocities she would never forget.

Friedman said it’s important that she and other survivors’ stories are not forgotten by future generations.

“It’s been very important for me, because otherwise some will say it never happened, and then those had been murdered would be forgotten. And I don’t want that to happen,” Friedman said. “I feel a responsibility to talk about those who can’t speak for themselves.”

After Friedman spoke, she signed copies of her memoir, detailing her story.

Monday she will speak at 6:00 p.m. at Cornell College’s Thomas Commons, 600 First St W, Mount Vernon. On Tuesday, March 28, at 1:30 p.m. she’ll speak at Kirkwood’s Ballantyne Auditorium. She will also speak Wednesday, March 29, at 11:30 a.m. in Mount Mercy University’s Chapel of Mercy.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.