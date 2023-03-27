Gov. Reynolds approval rating dips, but remains high

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ approval rating has slipped slightly, but is still high at 50 percent, according to the latest polling data.

The new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll shows Iowans approval of the governor’s job performance has dropped three percentage points from 53 percent in October 2022, to now 50 percent.

Forty-six percent of respondents said they disapprove of Reynolds’s job performance.

Four percent said they’re not sure.

Among Republicans in Iowa, 86 percent say they approve of her performance, while only 12 percent of Democrats say they do. Among Independents, 45 percent say they approve.

The new poll comes after Reynolds signed the controversial school voucher bill in January that creates taxpayer funded education savings accounts for students who attend a private, accredited school.

The poll was conducted from March 5 through March 8 and involved 805 Iowa adults.

