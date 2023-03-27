Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Fire school first to unite Washington County fire departments

Firefighters in Washington County took time to practice teamwork on Sunday, getting all of the departments in the county together for the first time.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in Washington County are more prepared to work together thanks to a fire school training session Saturday and Sunday.

According to Waylon Schultz, Ainsworth Fire Chief, the session was the “first try” at an annual fire training for all of Washington County departments together. Firefighters from eight departments ran through emergency scenarios Sunday morning, putting together all the skills they focused on Saturday.

“Training is priceless,” Jacob Delay, a firefighter with the Riverside Volunteer Fire Department, said.

“A lot of us are small towns around here, so you never know how many people are going to be in town or who’s available all the time,” Schultz said. “So all of our fire departments work together. We have automatic mutual aid in Washington County.”

He added, “The more fluid we can work together, the better off everything goes.”

After running through the scenarios Sunday morning, leaders offered critiques of how they played out, breaking down what went well and what could’ve been improved.

Emergency situations are relatively rare, but Delay said it’s constant training that keeps him and other firefighters ready.

“We don’t do this every day, so we need as much training as possible to learn our equipment and be more efficient at a fireground,” Delay said. “There’s always more to learn.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville coach Jeff Walz yells to players during the second half of the team's Sweet 16...
Louisville head coach Jeff Walz didn’t hesitate to help Iowa commit Ava Jones
A wet and snowy Sunday
Round of snow, rain on the way for Sunday
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Gov. Reynolds ends controversial agreement to overhaul state computer systems
Heavy snow blankets the landscape in Tipton on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Snowfall totals for Saturday, March 25
A crash.
At least four hurt in chain-reaction rear-end crash on outskirts of Waterloo

Latest News

Tova Friedman.
Holocaust survivor shares harrowing story in speaking tour
The Iowa women's basketball team celebrates a win in the NCAA tournament regional final on...
Offense propels Iowa women past Louisville 97-83 for first Final Four berth since 1993
Firefighter training in Washington County.
Fire training unites departments in Washington County
Tova Friedman.
Holocaust survivor shares harrowing story at Coe College speech