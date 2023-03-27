Show You Care
Davenport woman charged with striking man with her vehicle

Trenia Marie Cheatheam, 50, of Davenport, is charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested Sunday after police say she injured a man when she struck him with her vehicle.

Trenia Marie Cheatheam, 50, is charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor.

She is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Monday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit.

Just before 9 a.m. Sunday, Davenport police were dispatched to 13th and Warren streets for a hit-and-run crash that officers later determined was an assault.

Officers learned Cheatheam and a man were acquaintances and had spend the previous night together.

The man lost his cell phone and had been using Cheatheam’s phone to find it. During this time, Cheatheam was driving in the area and found the man standing in the street with his bicycle.

She intentionally sped up and drove at the man, pinning his left between the front bumper and a parked vehicle’s bumper.

The man suffered a severe cut to his left that required immediate surgery, according to the affidavit.

